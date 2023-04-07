Via DW:

The House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday to protect women’s sports leagues by banning male athletes who identify as females from competing.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 would amend Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 such that recipients of federal financial assistance which operate sports leagues cannot “permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.” The legislation passed with 219 affirmative votes, all of which came from Republicans, and 203 negative votes, all of which came from Democrats.

Keep reading…