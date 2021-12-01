Via Daily Wire:

A CNN producer responsible for covering the Arab-Israeli conflict has “agreed to delete” a series of social media posts condemned for anti-Israel bias.

The network published a “slanted” news story on April 8 on a spate of rocket attacks in Israel that “initially failed to note that the airstrikes were in response to acts of aggression from terrorist groups in Gaza and Lebanon,” according to Honest Reporting, an Israel-based media watchdog.

Five reporters shared a byline on the CNN article. Honest Reporting dug into the social media history of at least one of those reporters and found that Tamara Qiblawi had a history of making anti-Israel comments.

Keep reading…