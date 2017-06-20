Via Daily Wire:

Twitter CEO Elon Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week that birth control and abortions are keeping humans from reproducing, and warned that civilization could end “with a whimper in adult diapers.”

Musk, who has warned for years about declining birth rates, said that “there’s sort of a life cycle arc to civilizations, just as there are to individual humans.” He said he was concerned about declining birth rates and noted that Japan had twice as many deaths last year as births.

“In the past, we could rely upon simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate,” Musk said. “But once you have birth control and abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy the limbic instinct, but not procreate. So we haven’t yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent, you know, the last 50 years or so, for birth control.”

Keep reading…