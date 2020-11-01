Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thinks Mayor Eric Adams should fund community violence prevention programs without law enforcement rather than increase police wages.

In an interview with “The Daily Show,” Ocasio-Cortez discussed the “Stand Up to Violence” program at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, which addresses violence as a public health issue and allows social workers to investigate shootings without law enforcement.

When the show’s host, Jordan Klepper, asked if Mayor Adams misplaced funding that bumps rookie NYPD cop’s annual salary by 28%, Ocasio-Cortez said she “thinks so.”

Keep reading…