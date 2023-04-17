Via Daily Caller:

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Monday that investigators with the House Oversight Committee identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions.

“I have had staff there over the past two weeks. There are thousands of pages of documents relating to financial transactions,” Comer told Fox Business host and former Trump administration official Larry Kudlow. “Let me be very clear, this isn’t just about the president’s son or the president’s brother.”

“We’ve identified six new Biden family members involved in shady foreign transactions, that we believe were a direct result of influence peddling that brings the number of Biden family members now to nine that were involved in the Biden family influence peddling,” Comer continued.