Via Daily Wire:

Yale University hosted a virulently anti-Semitic and anti-white speaker on the second night of Passover, when Jews were celebrating the second Seder and thus couldn’t appear to protest.

Houria Bouteldja, who has reportedly insisted that Jews “cultivated Nazism” and thus implied they were responsible for the Holocaust, was invited to speak and endorsed by Yale’s flagship DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) program: “Belonging at Yale.”

Jews “tolerated Nazism before it was inflicted on them. … They absolved it, shut their eyes to it, [and] legitimized it, because until then, it had been applied only to non-European peoples. … They have cultivated that Nazism … [and hence] are responsible for it,” Bouteldja has written, according to The Daily Mail.

