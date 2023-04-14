Via Newsbusters:

Watched by more than a half-billion people worldwide, the annual Grand National steeplechase horse race is set for tomorrow, but not without the protest of climate alarmists/animal rights activists. A reporter learned in advance about their plans to disrupt the event at the British village of Aintree, but the grueling, 4.3-mile race between 40 horses is going on as planned, as it has since 1839.

For many fans, the Grand National is a national institution in the UK. It’s considered the greatest steeplechase, and the endurance course includes 30 jumps over fences, water and open ditches. It is definitely hard on horses, two of which died last year, many more through the years. The animal rights groups Animal Rising claims the race represents the “broken relationship” between humans and nature.” And it’s the “root cause of our climate and ecological crises.” Talk about a wild leap!

