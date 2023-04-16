Via Daily Caller:

PETA activists said that New York City residents need to change their garbage habits to spare the killings of the city’s “sensitive“ rats.

“I don’t think any of us want to see the city filled with rats the way it is right now and that includes PETA and other people who care about animals,” PETA’s communications director Ashley Byrne, a 13-year Brooklyn resident, told The New York Post on Thursday

“The rats you see on the streets are still sensitive, intelligent animals and they deserve better than to be killed in gruesome, painful ways,” she added.