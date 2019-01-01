Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former Speaker of the House, for suggesting this week that calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign were rooted in sexism.

Khanna was the first major Democrat to call for Feinstein to resign, saying that while she “has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.” […]

Pelosi responded by telling reporters that she found the situation “interesting.” “I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Senator Feinstein in that way,” she said. “I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”