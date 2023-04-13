Update to this story.

Via Mediaite:

NPR announced it is quitting Twitter after a dispute with the social media platform over its editorial independence.

“NPR’s organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent,” the outlet said in a statement to Mediaite.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” the statement continued. “We are turning away from Twitter but not from our audiences and communities. There are plenty of ways to stay connected and keep up with NPR’s news, music, and cultural content.”

The dispute kicked off last week when Twitter CEO Elon Musk added a label to NPR’s account deeming it “U.S. state-affiliated media,” a designation that put the broadcaster in same category as state propaganda outlets like Russia’s RT.