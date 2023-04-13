There are 5,ooo home runs per season, so an extra 95 is an increase only 1.9%.

‘Heat and humidity reduce air density so baseballs can fly further. Well, guess what, they have been taken off, the baseball season has warmed over two degrees since 1970, each two degrees of warming adds 95 [home] runs per season. That’s right, and that’s why we’ve been seeing all of these home runs. Top ten ballparks that will see more home runs with climate change, from Baltimore, Washington, St. Louis, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, even Minneapolis. So, there you have it. More home runs, but that means we are warming up as far as our climate is concerned.”