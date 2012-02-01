Via Daily Wire:

U.S. House of Representative Jim Jordan said Monday at least one undercover FBI employee sought to monitor parishioners in Catholic houses of worship to combat domestic terrorism using tripwire and sources.

According to internal documents released by House Judiciary Committee, FBI authorities planned to use churches as “new avenues for tripwire and source development,” sending a message that federal law enforcement may be listening while Americans practice their First Amendment right to worship freely. […]

“Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith,” Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday.

Keep reading…