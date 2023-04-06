Via Daily Caller:

The Biden administration’s review of the Afghanistan withdrawal largely blamed former President Donald Trump.

The document, published Thursday, mentions “Trump” 16 times, and cast criticism on the former administration for leaving “difficult realities” behind for President Joe Biden and “severely” constraining him.

The review criticized Trump for ordering talks with the Taliban, ordering the drawdown of U.S. troops, and negotiating a withdrawal deadline for May 1 of 2021, while not giving Biden plans on how to conduct the final withdrawal during the Trump to Biden transition.