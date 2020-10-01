Via Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., applauded what she called “social consequences” for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Tuesday, after the GOP congresswoman led a New York City rally protesting the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury Thursday over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during the 2016 campaign cycle. The former president arrived in New York Monday ahead of his court appearance, prompting political protests to break out in the streets outside the courthouse.

With a megaphone in hand, Greene led a rally outside the New York City courthouse to protest the indictment and support Trump before his arraignment Tuesday, but progressive representative AOC blasted her efforts as “shameless bigotry.”

“Welcome to NYC! Where there are still social consequences for shameless bigotry,” AOC wrote in a Twitter post fired at Greene, upon reports that the Republican congresswoman was being heckled at by anti-Trump protestors during the rally.