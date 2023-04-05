Via Newsbusters:

NPR CEO John Lansing released a statement railing at Twitter for labeling his organization “state-affiliated media.” “We were disturbed to see last night that Twitter has labeled NPR as ‘state-affiliated media,’ a description that, per Twitter’s own guidelines, does not apply to NPR,” Lansing whined.

But here was the kicker: “NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable,” er, by taking taxpayer money from the powerful? He continued: “It is unnacceptable for Twitter to label us this way. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.” Newsflash Lansing: if a news outlet is getting funding from the government, it’s not “free press.”

Keep reading…