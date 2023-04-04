Via Newsbusters:

If you can’t take the heat, don’t let male trannies play your game. That’s the lesson for the Women’s Professional Golf Association for allowing a man to win its Australia Women’s Classic at Bonville tournament Sunday. It’s bad enough that a trans fraud was allowed to play with the ladies, but when the WPGA’s Twitter account blew up with protest, the association got even more cowardly and turned off the reply button.

The male Breanna Gill won Sunday’s tournament. According to WPGA Australia’s tweet, he did so by “Showing nerves of steel.” He also showed the biceps of masculinity.

This was not the first time Gill won a women’s golf tournament either. During his eight years on the ladies tour, he’s cheated real women out of victory before. He won the Qantas Golf Challenge and the New Caledonia Women’s Pro-Am both in 2018, and the New Zealand Women’s Pro-Am in 2019.

