Via Fox News:

Anheuser-Busch defended transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney appearing to be used as a Bud Light spokesperson after the beer maker celebrated “365 Days of Girlhood,” saying the pact helps “authentically connect with audiences.”

The trans activist revealed Saturday that the beer company sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of “girlhood” that Mulvaney recently reached. Mulvaney said the cans were her “most prized possession” on Instagram with a post featuring “#budlightpartner.” A video then featured Mulvaney in a bathtub drinking a Bud Light beer as part of the campaign.

The announcement was met with significant backlash, with Twitter users describing the ad campaign as another attempt to push gender propaganda, but the beer juggernaut believes the controversy is much ado about nothing.