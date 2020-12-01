Via Daily Wire:

The Chinese spy balloon that traversed the United States earlier this year gathered and reported intelligence from multiple sensitive American military sites despite the Pentagon’s claims it blocked transmission, according to a new report from NBC News.

The report, which cites two current American officials and one former administration official, says the balloon was controlled by China, who maneuvered it to make several passes over certain military sites, sometimes in a figure-eight pattern – all while transmitting the gathered data back to Beijing in “real time.” The three officials say the data obtained by China was primarily electronic signals that could be collected from weapons systems or base communications.

When the National Security Council was pressed for comment from NBC, the news outlet was directed to remarks made in February by the Department of Defense, where officials claimed the balloon had “limited additive value” to the Chinese “over and above what [China] is likely able to collect through things like satellites in low earth orbit.”

