Via INN:

A bill that would have added the IHRA definition of antisemitism to Georgia’s hate crimes law failed to pass the state assembly early Thursday, the day the legislature adjourned for 2023, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The bill was opposed by anti-Israel groups, who claimed it would limit criticism of Israel, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). According to the Shore News Network, CAIR have been actively lobbying for several years to prevent the legislature from adopting the IHRA definition, claiming in a petition that the bill would ”attempt to stifle our First Amendment rights.”

The bill, HB144, didn’t pass after Senate leaders on Wednesday did not call a vote.

It would have added the IHRA definition to the state’s hate crimes law, and opened the door to stiffer penalties for those who commit antisemitic incidents.