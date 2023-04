Embarrassing.

Today, for #TransDayofVisibility, the transgender pride flag is flying proudly outside the HHS Headquarters in Washington, D.C. – for the second year in a row.

Today and always, transgender health care is health care. Period. #TDOV pic.twitter.com/6FBVVYvqAy

— HHS.gov (@HHSGov) March 31, 2023