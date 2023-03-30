Via Daily Wire:

In the wake of the Nashville school shooting, far-Left Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) screamed at Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Wednesday that Republicans were “cowards” in a rant about gun control, prompting Massie to calmly respond that just as members of Congress have protection, children in schools need protection, too.

Bowman has made numerous statements in the past about defunding police, although he reportedly asked for a special police detail to protect his home in 2021.

Yelling at the top of his voice, Bowman screamed, “They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children at all. Cowards. Pressure them. Force them to respond to the question, ‘Why the hell don’t you do anything to save America’s children?’ and let them explain that all the way up until Election Day 2024. Let them explain that all the way up until Election Day 2024. They’re freaking cowards. They’re gutless.”