Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.

Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden snubbed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday when asked if he would invite him to the White House.

Biden, speaking of Netanyahu, the political Right in Israel, and their attempt at reforming Israel’s one-sided judiciary by getting Israel to more clearly resemble the United States, said the developments in Israel were concerning to him. When a reporter asked him if he would be inviting Netanyahu to the White House, Biden retorted, “No. Not in the near-term.”

On Tuesday, Netanyahu made clear that he would not be bullied by Biden or anyone else, tweeting, “My administration is committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus. Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”