Via Newsbusters:

Hours after a radical transgender activist shot and killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, President Joe Biden’s first public comments on Monday were not about the heartbreaking mass shooting, they were a bizarre rambling rant about how much he loves ice cream, and how “good-looking” four of the kids in the audience were.

Imagine if former President Trump acted like this after a mass shooting. Creepy and thoroughly inappropriate comments like the ones Biden made would be aired and condemned on the nightly newscasts if Trump uttered them. Yet, sadly they were nowhere to be found on the big three evening newscasts of ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News.

All three networks did cover the shooting and correctly noted that the suspect identified as “transgender.” Maybe instead of CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell blaming gun violence, as NewsBusters previously reported, she could’ve aired Biden’s freakish ramblings.