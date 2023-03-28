Hmm, a Muslim pushing an anti-Jew hoax, that never happens… no, wait.

Via Fox News:

Far-left Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a progressive “Squad” Democrat, got bodied by Twitter for her “lies” that a brawl between Palestinian teenagers in Jerusalem was actually the “violent apartheid government of Israel” targeting Palestinians with the military.

Tlaib, one of the most notorious anti-Israel House lawmakers, has made numerous wild claims about the Jewish homeland, including being an “apartheid” state that targets Palestinians and claiming a person can’t be progressive if they back Israel.

Her latest claim came on Sunday when Tlaib responded to a post from the pro-Palestinian nonprofit the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) showing a fight that broke out at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem during Ramadan festivities.