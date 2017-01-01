Via Daily Wire:

Way off in the Land Down Under, former President Barack Obama blamed his White House successor Donald Trump for China’s increasingly antagonistic behavior. […]

“With my successor coming in, I think he saw an opportunity because the U.S. president didn’t seem to care that much about a rules-based international system,” Obama said of Xi.

“And so as a consequence, I think China’s attitude as well, we can take advantage of what appears to be a vacuum internationally on a lot of these issues,” Obama said.