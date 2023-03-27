BREAKING: Nashville Police confirms that the suspect in today’s shooting at a Christian school identifies as transgender.
pic.twitter.com/UI22lxVxNi
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2023
Via Daily Caller:
The Nashville school shooter who killed three children and three adults before being fatally shot by police has been identified as a 28-year-old female who identifies as transgender and uses “he/him” pronouns.
Authorities confirmed that 28-year-old Audrey Hale is the deceased suspect in the shooting that occurred at a Christian elementary school, at which Hale was previously a student.
“She does identify as transgender,” Nashville Police confirmed.