Via Daily Wire:

An organization that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a member of has accepted sizable donations from ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the social media platform TikTok, which the democratic socialist recently defended from a possible nationwide ban.

Jake Denton, a technology policy expert at the Heritage Foundation, noted that Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the advisory council for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, a nonprofit entity that received $150,000 at the end of last year from ByteDance, according to a lobbying contribution report. “What a coincidence,” Denton said on social media.

