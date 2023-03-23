Via Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummets towards the lowest point of his presidency on Thursday, according to a new poll.

The president’s approval sank to 38% this month, nearly reaching the lowest point he has received in office where he received a 36% rating in July 2022, an AP/NORC poll found. Biden‘s March approval has dropped from a 45% rating since February and 41% in January.

“Neutral towards approval,” Andrew Dwyer, one of the respondents, told The Associated Press. “I don’t think he’s the best at representing my position and issues. But I know being president involves compromises.”