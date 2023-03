Via Daily Wire:

A recent speech by President Joe Biden elicited a sickened response from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). […]

“I had a big fight with the former president and maybe future president — bless me, Father,” Biden said. Amid a wave of boos in the room, Biden indicated he was joking.

Pelosi, who watched the address from her office, was not amused.

“Oh, please. Don’t even say such a thing,” Pelosi said. “That isn’t kidding. That’s horrible.”