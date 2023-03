Via Daily Wire:

Sixteen people on the FBI’s terror watch-list — mixed in with record-breaking numbers of migrants illegally entering the United States — were stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border last month, authorities said.

According to data reported by Fox News, those numbers raised the total amount of such encounters at the southern border this year to 69, which Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents expect to continue increasing and shatter last fiscal year’s 98 encounters.