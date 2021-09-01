Via Daily Wire:

House Republicans pushed a memo Wednesday alleging an energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party previously funneled more than $1 million in payments to at least three family members of President Joe Biden.

Investigations from the House Oversight Committee claim a recent subpoena of bank records from John Robinson Walker, a Biden family associate, and his company Robinson Walker, LLC used his business to transfer money from the Chinese State Energy HK Limited, a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy, to Biden family members, including the Hunter Biden (son), James Biden (brother), Hallie Biden (daughter-in-law), and a fourth “unknown Biden” from 2015 to 2017.