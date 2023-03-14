Via Daily Caller:

Core inflation, which economists consider a leading indicator of future trends in inflation, is showing “no sign of falling,” according to an analysis by a former high-ranking Obama administration economist Tuesday.

Core inflation, which discounts the more-volatile food and energy indices, has climbed for three months in a row on both a month-over-month and three-month basis, according to calculations by Jason Furman, the former Chair of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI). The measure most recently climbed by 0.5% on a month-over-month basis, outpacing economist’s expectations of a 0.4% month-over-month climb, to 5.5% on an annual basis, according to the BLS.