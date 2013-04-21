Via Daily Wire:

What is with this guy? President Joe Biden has a particular penchant, some might say a pathological need, to tell obvious lies at the weirdest times.

The latest example of this is Biden’s claim that he had a great awakening on gay marriage — while a senior in high school — way back around 1960 – 1961. Biden’s voting record and personal statements show that this can’t possibly be true.

The real answer is that Biden supported the Defense of Marriage Act in the 1990s and asserted that marriage is between one man and one woman until a 2012 “Meet the Press” interview that was deemed shocking at the time.