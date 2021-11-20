Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden claimed it was “close to sinful” for states to block minors’ access to “gender-affirming care,” effectively standing between children and trans-activist medical professionals.

Biden sat down with guest host Kal Penn to record an interview for Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, and the conversation turned to trans-identifying kids and the efforts being made — primarily by Republicans in states like Florida — to prevent children from making irreversible decisions about their bodies when they’re still too young to vote.

“Transgender kids is really a harder thing,” he told Penn in a clip leaked ahead of the Monday broadcast. “What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful.”