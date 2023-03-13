Now that she mentions it…

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer admitted Sunday on CNN that some of her lockdown policies didn’t make sense in hindsight.

During the height of the pandemic, Whitmer instituted some of the toughest lockdown measures. Whitmer issued an executive order in April of 2020 that deemed several home-improvement and gardening items, such as fruit and vegetable seeds, as “non-essential.” Whitmer’s order gave explicit instructions with regard to the “non-essential” items that they could not be sold.

“Close areas of the store – by cordoning them off, placing signs in aisles posting prominent signs, removing goods from shelves, or other appropriate means – that are dedicated to the following classes of goods,” the order said.