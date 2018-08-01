Via Daily Wire:

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making the media rounds again over his new graphic novel in which he publicly throws his white adoptive parents under the bus for their supposed racism.

His comments in a recent TV interview seem to encourage more sons and daughters to do the same in order to change the culture. It is a tactic right out of any Communist playbook — and alarmingly a growing trend in American discourse.

According to Kaepernick, who is Black, his parents would make “problematic” comments from time to time. On one occasion, he wanted to wear cornrows as a teenager like his idol — NBA superstar Allen Iverson. His mother objected, stating that they made him look like “a little thug,” he claimed.

“I know my parents love me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through,” he said during a recent interview. “It was important to show that, no this can happen in your own home and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.”