Via Daily Wire:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter pressuring pharmacies to keep selling abortion pills.

In the letter, addressed to the CEOs of Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS, Hochul and James told the companies not to give in to pressure from Republican states to stop selling the abortifacient drug mifepristone. But in doing so, the two officials put pressure on the three companies to keep selling the drug in their state.

“Recent national events have spotlighted the critical role that pharmacies play in providing access to essential health care, including reproductive health care,” Hochul and James wrote. “That is why we write to you today to ask that you commit to making medication abortion available in your retail and mail-order pharmacies across New York State.”