Via Daily Wire:

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield said on Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci actively sought to exclude or silence anyone who failed to embrace his chosen narrative on the pandemic’s origins.

During a hearing before the House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Redfield claimed that Fauci — who served as the head of former President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response Team before taking on the role of chief medical adviser in President Joe Biden’s White House — had intentionally excluded him from conversations because he refused to fall in line.

“This was an a priori decision that there’s one point of view that we’re going to put out there, and anyone who doesn’t agree with it is going to be sidelined. And as I say, I was only the CDC director, and I was sidelined,” Redfield asserted during the hearing.

