Via Daily Caller:

Former United Kingdom Health Minister Matt Hancock asked when to “deploy” a new COVID-19 variant in December 2020, leaked personal messages reportedly show.

The Whatsapp conversation, leaked to The Telegraph by anti-lockdown journalist Isabel Oakeshott, shows an exchange between Hancock and an aide back in December 2020 in which the ex-Health Secretary discusses plans to deploy the announcement for the new variant, the BBC reported.

“We frighten the pants of everyone with the new strain,” Hancock reportedly says, to which the adviser responds, “Yep, that’s what will get proper behaviour change.”

“When do we deploy the new variant,” the minister then asks the aide, according to the outlet.