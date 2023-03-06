Via 11 Alive:

The people arrested Sunday night at the site of the future Atlanta police and fire training center are facing domestic terrorism charges, DeKalb Jail records show.

The construction site for the future training center, which activists opposed to it call “Cop City,” was the scene of another clash between police and activists on Sunday night.

The activists had organized a gathering and music festival to kick off a “week of action” in protest against the training center, which took a chaotic turn with some of the activists storming the site and burning equipment. Police said that Molotov cocktails, bricks and rocks were also thrown at officers.

DeKalb Jail records show at least 23 people have been booked at the facility on domestic terrorism charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is listed as the arresting agency.