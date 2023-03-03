Via Toronto Sun:

Ian Fleming’s famed sexist super spy James Bond is getting the 2023 sensitivity treatment. According to the Sunday Telegraph, the Bond books are getting a rewrite. The editors? Sensitivity experts expunging a number of racial reference’s ahead of the character’s 70th anniversary.

And it wasn’t even a mob of caterwauling social studies students pouring the vodka martinis down the drain: It was Ian Fleming Publications who commissioned a “sensitivity” review. They are adding a disclaimer: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.”