Tonight the Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed my bill to declassify all the intelligence the government has on #covid origins. Let the people see the truth!

Via Daily Caller:

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday on a bill that requires the Director of National Intelligence to declassify all intelligence concerning the origin of COVID-19.

The “COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023,” introduced by Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, was passed Wednesday night without objection. The Energy Department concluded Sunday that the pandemic most likely came from a lab leak, The Wall Street Journal reported.