Via DW:

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) said in an interview this week that literally hundreds of Democrat U.S. lawmakers are apprehensive about President Joe Biden being the party’s nominee heading into the 2024 presidential race, but that they are too afraid to say anything.

Phillips’ remarks come after multiple polls have found that Democrat voters do not want Biden to be the party’s nominee again for a variety of reasons, including unfavorable economic conditions, skyrocketing inflation rates, disastrous foreign policy decisions, and the general view among some that he is too old and not mentally fit for office.