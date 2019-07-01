Via Daily Wire:

In the wake of her stinging defeat in Chicago’s mayoral election, Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again cited her race and gender to complain.

Lightfoot finished behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, who garnered 34% of the vote with 94% of the votes in, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who gathered 20% of the vote. Lightfoot received 17% of the vote; Vallas and Johnson will meet in a runoff election on April 4.

Asked by a reporter after her concession speech if she was treated unfairly because of her race and gender, Lightfoot, who is gay, replied, “I’m a black woman in America. Of course.”