Via JTA:

The American citizen killed in a West Bank shooting on Monday has been identified as Elan Ganeles, a recent Columbia University graduate who grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Ganeles was shot while driving near the Palestinian city of Jericho in the eastern West Bank. His murder is the latest attack in an escalating wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

At the time, he said he was deferring enrollment at the University of Michigan, and enlistment in the U.S. military, to spend a year in Israel. That time in Israel stretched beyond a year, and he enlisted instead in the Israel Defense Forces. He then returned to the United States in 2018 to attend Columbia, where he graduated in 2022 with a degree in sustainable development and neuroscience, according to his LinkedIn account.