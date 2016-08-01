The witch hunt begins.

Via Fox News:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called to remove “obstacles” for new police recruits and pledged to root out officers with ties to “right-wing domestic extremist organizations.”

Bass is looking to remove “obstacles” for police recruits who fail to initially qualify for training as a means of further diversifying the LAPD, according to a summary of her public safety goals obtained by Fox News Digital – but police union leaders are questioning the move. […]

“That’s just a recipe for disaster,” Saggau said. “So we think lowering standards is a dangerous precedent.”

Another provision in the goals summary seeks to “identify, discipline, and/or terminate officers associated with right-wing domestic extremist organizations” using data from the Justice Department. LAPD must report back with progress on this provision in August.