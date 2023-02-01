I said this a couple of years ago and I’ll say it again. I think it was released intentionally. Because of China’s 20+ years of one-child policy they don’t have nearly enough young people to fund their massive elderly population’s pensions, the ChiCom system would have crumbled. So they released a virus that kills the elderly with a vengeance but is benign to young people. Problem solved. Evil regimes do evil things.

Via The Hill:

A new federal assessment saying a lab leak was the likely origin of COVID-19 is feeding new oxygen into Republican calls for further investigations, even as scientists and the intelligence community say the issue is still far from resolved.

In the wake of a Wall Street Journ,al report published over the weekend on an Energy Department conclusion that COVID-19 most likely came from a lab leak in China, Republicans claimed vindication. […]

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said on Sunday that he will introduce legislation to declassify intelligence findings about the likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, a call that was echoed by other Senate Republicans.