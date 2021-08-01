‘

So long, Beetlejuice.

Via Fox News:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was put on blast by critics for blaming her dwindling re-election prospects on race and gender instead of the city’s crime crisis.

“I’m a Black woman and, let’s not forget, some folks frankly don’t support us in leadership roles,” Lightfoot told The New Yorker recently.

“Chicago has a rampant crime problem, and not only is it in Chicago, but its has reached the collar counties… crime, crime crime is going to be the issue in this election and, personally, what I’m hearing from my constituents, from listeners, is that it will come down to [Paul] Vallas [or] Brandon Johnson.”

In the latest polls, Lightfoot trails Vallas by 19 points and Johnson by two. Jesus Chuy Garcia is also locked in a tight race with Lightfoot.