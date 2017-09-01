Via Standard UK:

A senior ISIS leader has been killed in a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, US officials have confirmed.

Hamza al-Homsi died on Thursday night during a US and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid, the US Central Command said.

Four US service members and one working dog were wounded in the raid. They are receiving treatment in a US medical facility in Iraq and are in stable condition.

Their injuries resulted from Hamza Al-Homsi triggering an explosion on the target near Deir ez-zor in Syria, the Central Command said.

The ISIS leader oversaw the group’s deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria before he was killed, but further details have not been disclosed.

