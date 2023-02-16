I thought it was spot on.

Via Daily Mail:

The Duchess of Sussex has been left ‘upset and overwhelmed’ at how she and Prince Harry are depicted in an episode of South Park, insiders have claimed.

The episode, titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’, pokes fun at the couple’s grievances while Meghan is introduced cuttingly as a ‘sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim’ by another character.

The satirical series ridiculed the couple’s demands for privacy while on a publicity blitz for the prince’s autobiography ‘Waaaagh’ – a dig at Harry’s recent memoir Spare – in last week’s brutal episode.